UBS Group AG Sells 3,887 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter.

KBWY opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

