UBS Group AG Purchases 10,902 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

