UBS Group AG Has $1.83 Million Holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Shares of BGIO stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

