UBS Group AG Grows Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 590.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,619,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $99.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

