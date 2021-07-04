UBS Group AG Acquires 18,368 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

