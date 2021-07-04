UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 319,765 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of The Western Union worth $67,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 136,407 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 142,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

