UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,325,010 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,325,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.00% of Terminix Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,570,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,666,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TMX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

