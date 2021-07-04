UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $75.69 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 560,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $75,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

