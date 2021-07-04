UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $71.86 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $71,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

