UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $69,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

VNO stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

