Ubex Price Tops $0.0004 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.24 million and $426,038.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00167072 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000849 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.