U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $132,798. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

USCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.