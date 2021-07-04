TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $54.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.36.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of TSP stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 1,362,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

