Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 809,177 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

