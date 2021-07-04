Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $1.51 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.