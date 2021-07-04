Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

TSGTF stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

