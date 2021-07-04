Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

TNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.