TRxADE HEALTH’s (MEDS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

MEDS stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $41,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

