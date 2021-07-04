Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $115.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $126.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.26.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,188. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

