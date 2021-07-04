Truist Securities Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $61.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.