Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of TBK opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $876,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

