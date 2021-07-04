TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%.

TCBK opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

