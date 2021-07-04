Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

