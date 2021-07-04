Trexquant Investment LP Invests $258,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $77,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,920. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

