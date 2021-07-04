Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in nLIGHT by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

