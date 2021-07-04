Trexquant Investment LP Buys 39,665 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 272.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CNCE stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.