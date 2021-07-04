Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 725,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 28,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 312,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Trecora Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 785,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 51,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,038. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.