Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

