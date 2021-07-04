Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSEM stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.