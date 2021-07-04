Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
TSEM stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
