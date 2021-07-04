Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 648,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

