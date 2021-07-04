Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,778,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.12) million during the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

