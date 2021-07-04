Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 299.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,316. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.