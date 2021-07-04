Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TKOMY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 29,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,593. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

