Tokenomy Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.83 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and $5.83 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00761087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.89 or 0.07865825 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

