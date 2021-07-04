Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEM opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

