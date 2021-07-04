Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

