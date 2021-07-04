The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $275.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

