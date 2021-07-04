The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Progressive to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of PGR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

