The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after buying an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,449,000 after buying an additional 248,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,943,000 after buying an additional 362,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.97 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

