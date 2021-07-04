The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Up to $85.00

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $87.12. The Joint shares last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 3,703 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

