The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,883,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

