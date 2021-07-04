The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

