The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

BK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 3,068,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

