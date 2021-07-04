TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

TGTX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 761,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,137. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

