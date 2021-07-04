Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.5% of Mark Stevens’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $192.21. 2,390,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,789. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.80.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

