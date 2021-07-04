Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.80% of Tetra Tech worth $59,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after buying an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 219,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $124.02 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.