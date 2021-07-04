Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,915. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

