Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.52 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

