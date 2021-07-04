TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $138.27 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

