TD Securities Increases Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.70

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

